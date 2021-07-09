First grader named 'Georgia's Youngest Certified Farmer'

6-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson is being honored as Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer this month.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Her Garden. That's what Kendall Rae Johnson says is her favorite part of her home. At only 6 years old, this girl is growing places.

With a passion for growing and an enthusiasm for the outdoors, Johnson is unlike your average child. This South Fulton girl holds the designation of Georgia’s Youngest Certified Farmer, according to a statement from the city.

Now, the City of South Fulton is honoring Johnson in a special proclamation ceremony on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Southwest Arts Center to commemorate her accomplishments.

“Agriculture, by far, remains the state’s largest industry,” Mayor William Edwards said. “Still, it remains an industry with few women. With her enthusiasm, determination and love for gardening, Kendall is about to change that. We are proud of such an accomplished young lady at such a young age.”

Johnson has taken her love for farming to the state level. She has made appearances alongside with Rep. Mandisha Thomas in support of young farmers in South Fulton.

The Atlanta-born first grader even has her own website. Her website says she grows several different types of produce, including cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, okra, and more.

"My garden is my favorite part of my house,” Johnson said in a video. “I grow carrots and they are delicious. My goal is to meet new friends and inspire other kids."