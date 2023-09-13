SRO saves a student choking at Bessemer City High School

Police said Thompson also played a vital role in assisting an adult in a previous emergency situation prior to this one.

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Shout out to one of Bessemer City High School's security resource officers.

Gaston County Police said SRO Thomspon displayed quick action and was able to save a student at Bessemer City High School who was choking by using the Heimlich Maneuver.

"Thank you SRO Thompson for your calm, courageous & fast actions in both situations that truly helped save lives," the Police Department wrote on Facebook. "We, along with the community, are blessed to have you."

Recognizing one of our amazing School Resource Officers. SRO Thompson displayed quick action & was able to save a... Posted by Gaston County Police on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

