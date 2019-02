CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student with autism was crowned homecoming king at South Mecklenburg High School, CMS announced this weekend.

Blake Rice was elected by his fellow students at South Meck to a roaring ovation in the school gym. CMS posted the video to Facebook Saturday.

"We are so proud of you for this amazing display of love and inclusion," CMS wrote.

After being crowned king, Blake showed off his dance moves in front of his classmates in the school gym.