Students at this CMD school are building a Habitat House right on campus for a mom and her son

The new construction being built on Olympic High School's campus will mark the 10th Habitat House in the school’s history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The home students at Olympic High School are building on a portion of the school’s front lawn is more than just a project.

Students who are taking up Olympics’ construction class are building a home. It marks the 10th Habitat House in the school’s history.

“That’s 10 families that now have a home to celebrate holidays, birthdays and big milestones in," Rodgers Builders Senior Project Manager Carly Morris said.

The single-family home will have three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, a kitchen and a living room.

Once completed in four months, barring any weather constraints, it will be completed for a mom and her son who desperately need a roof over their heads after experiencing a stretch of homelessness due to expensive rent or safety reasons.

"Driving by the school you just see the house get more added on to it day by day," Olympic High School Junior Mariella Vigal said.

Carly Morris is the first female student to help build Olympics’ first Habitat house during the 2007/2008 school year. Morris is now working as a Senior project manager working on the new West Charlotte High school.

She returned to the new build to talk to students about the different pathways the class opened up for her.

“Being part of construction you can take an idea that is on paper and actually put it into reality so they’re given an opportunity that a lot of other students don’t get," Carly Morris said.

Not only are students making a difference in someone’s life, but they are also building skills that will help them towards a future career.

“This is absolutely relatable to construction and to the construction as a career but for the students that aren’t interested in construction this is still relatable because you need communication skills when you building you need that in almost any other career and even life," Carly Morris said.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts