Charlotte teen with cerebral palsy surprised with new wheelchair van

Thanks to All Things Possible and the community, 13-year-old Auria Perry now has a brand new wheelchair van to get around safely.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Thanksgiving, 13-year-old Auria Perry and her family receiving a much-needed gift: A wheelchair van to help her get to and from doctors’ visits safely.

Auria was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age.

Her family’s van was on its last leg. It had nearly 200,000 miles on it and was experiencing engine problems. The wheelchair ramp would get stuck, and the ramp's door would slide open while the van was in motion

All these things meant Auria was limited as to where she could go.

“There’s no reason these kids should be housebound," All Things Possible executive director Lisa Sexton said. "That’s just wrong. They need to have the ability to enjoy life just like everybody else."

Thanks to All Things Possible, the Perrys no longer have to worry about transportation.

The Fort Mill nonprofit was able to surprise the Perry’s with a $30,000, 2013 Toyota Siena thanks to the community and a $15,000 grant from a local business.

“People that donate to the families we serve don’t know them," Sexton said. "They just know that this family has a need."

But the gift is more than just a van.

“For us, it's peace of mind," Auria's mom YaWanda Perry said.

Auria was overjoyed.

“With All Things Possible, they do God’s work, and that’s their focus, is to try and help families like us, and we’re so thankful," YaWanda Perry said.