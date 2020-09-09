The King's Kitchen is closing again to focus on feeding community members in need

When the coronavirus pandemic hit North Carolina, The King's Kitchen did what they do best, serve the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The King’s Kitchen has made the decision to once again close their doors so they can focus on providing meals for community members in need.

The King's Kitchen, managed by Jim Noble Restaurants, is a 100% a non-profit restaurant, and the money they make from patrons goes directly to those who need it most.

Back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, the restaurant paused all of its normal operations so they could focus on feeding the less fortunate.

Several months later, the reopened again.

The restaurant said while they’ve noticed uptown is slowly returning to business, staying open during slower times is tying up resources better used to serve others.

Between March and September, The King’s Kitchen has served more 110,000 free meals to the community.

“Upon closing, our goal is to get back to a weekly distribution of 3,000 to 5,000 meals to people who are struggling to find permanent work and have a hard time getting food on the table,” a post on Facebook read.

"It takes an average of $7 to provide one well-balanced meal to those in need. Currently, we, in partnership with Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center, are already serving 600 of these daily, but with your help, we hope to serve over 2,000 per day," The King's Kitchen wrote on Facebook.