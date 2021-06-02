'A lot of motivation' | Free Charlotte program focuses on building self-awareness in girls

More Than My Pretty Face builds teen girls who are stronger mentally, emotionally, and socially through creating spaces of self-awareness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Building self-esteem and confidence is the goal behind More Than My Pretty Face.

“I have been mentoring young women and boys and girls as well probably for the last decades," More Than My Pretty Face Founder Angel Morris said.

Angel Morris is the Founder of the Charlotte nonprofit.

She said she started the organization this pandemic to mentor girls between ages 13 and 18.

“Being self-aware, it helps you understand who you are and how you feel," Morris said.

Morris believes starting with that age group will help deter anxiety and feelings of depression in a world where social media is at the forefront in many teens' lives.

“The self-esteem and depression and the anxiety come from the contradiction that they face every day," Morris said.

Classes every other week are designed to help guide young adults more towards their passion and closer to understanding their purpose.

“We do a lot of motivation, a lot of affirmation, a lot of self-talk," Morris said. “When they understand who they are then they can navigate themselves in the other areas in their life.”

To learn more visit morethanmyprettyface.org

