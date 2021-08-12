This coffee shop hires people with disabilities. Its Charlotte location will open soon

80% of people with disabilities are unemployed. Bitty & Beau's Coffee is set out to squash those statistics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you know 80% of people with disabilities are unemployed?

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is working to improve those statistics when they hire employees for its shops.

Beau's Coffee, which first opened in Jan. 2016, in a 500 square foot space in Wilmington, North Carolina, was run by 19 employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to their website, in July of that same year, Beau’s Coffee was renamed Bitty & Beau’s Coffee (Beau’s 12th birthday wish was to have his little sister’s name put up in lights, too) and moved to a 5,000 sq/ft building that now serves as both a local coffee house and national headquarters.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee has now expanded so much and is set to open a location in Charlotte, North Carolina. To get ready for their grand opening, they needed employees.

On Aug. 11, the shop surprised three Charlotteans with job offers.

"When we make job offers, it doesn’t just change the lives of our new employees, it changes the lives of everyone around them," Bitty & Beau's Coffee wrote on Facebook.

