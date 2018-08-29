Charlotte native and Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry celebrated parenthood and championed women's rights in a powerful essay for The Players' Tribune this week.

He posted a piece called "This is Personal" on the media platform where professional athletes share content. In the essay, Curry shared a moment when his six-year-old daughter said she wanted to be just like her parents.

"We asked Riley, 'Hey, Ri Ri — what do you want to be when you grow up?' And she didn’t miss a beat. 'A basketball player cook.'”

Curry is an NBA star; his wife, Ayesha, is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality.

Curry went on to talk about the person Riley is becoming and the strong women who have influenced his life, including his wife and his mother.

"Growing up, I was lucky to be raised by my mom, Sonya — an incredible and fiercely principled woman who had the courage and vision to open her own school, the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman."

After looping Ayesha in the "incredible and fiercely principled" category, Curry described what he learned from them.

"And one lesson from that education that’s really stood out to me is: to always stay listening to women, to always stay believing in women, and — when it comes to anyone’s expectations for women — to always stay challenging the idea of what’s right."

As he came full circle, Curry admitted the issue of women's equality is now personal because of his daughters.

"I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period. I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they’ll be treated fairly."

Curry mentioned closing the pay gap as well as the opportunity gap -- mentioning he recently hosted his first basketball camp for girls.

"Let’s work together on this. I mean, 'women deserve equality' — that’s not politics, right? That’s not something that people are actually disagreeing on, is it? It can’t be."

Curry and his wife recently had a son, Canon. He joins sisters Riley and Ryan.

Read the entire article here.

© 2018 WCNC