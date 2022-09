Three puppies were rescued from a house fire on Tuesday thanks to the quick action of a passing Amazon driver.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three puppies were rescued from a house fire in Columbia County on Tuesday thanks to the quick thinking of a passing driver, officials said.

An Amazon driver saw smoke coming from the home and called 911. Three little pups were saved from the flames. Officials were able to revive the dogs from smoke inhalation.

The homeowners were not inside the residence at the time of the fire, so the Amazon driver saved both the home and the puppies' lives!