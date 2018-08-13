Town of Waxhaw holds parade for little princess with terminal cancer

WAXHAW, N.C. -- Mackenzie Lynn Barron is just three years old and like most three-year-olds, she loves her parents, her siblings and of course, Disney.

Mackenzie was also diagnosed with a rare and fatal brain cancer.

Her father says there is no known cure for this particular, aggressive cancer -- Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

According to St. Jude Children's Hospital, "DIPG is a type of tumor that starts in the brain stem, the part of the brain just above the back of the neck and connected to the spine. The brain stem controls breathing, heart rate and the nerves and muscles that help us see, hear, walk, talk and eat. These tumors are called gliomas because they grow from glial cells, a type of supportive cell in the brain."

Thomas Barron, Mackenzie's father, said a couple of months ago, his daughter hit her head hard. Her family took her to the emergency room, and that's where they found the cancer.

"During a routine CT scan, they saw a bright spot on her brain. At the time they didn't know if it was something or just static. They ordered up and MRI that was finally performed on June 15th, 2018," Barron said. "The Doctor was visibly shaken while trying to give us the news. As of now, there is no chemotherapy available, no cure, no treatments outside of radiation. Radiation therapy may reduce the tumor, thus prolonging the inevitable."

Mackenzie is a strong and happy little girl, despite her diagnoses and the Town of Waxhaw held a special parade, just for her.

Back on Sunday, August 12 Mackenzie was escorted through town in a pink stretch Escalade and a horse-drawn carriage. Multiple law enforcement agencies were out escorting the princess through town, as well as several hundred volunteers who lined the streets to give Mackenzie the royal treatment.

If you want to donate to help Mackenzie's parents with their medical expenses, you can click this link.

