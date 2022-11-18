Three NC Gold Star families surprised with full mortgage payoffs

The CEO of the foundation announced the surprise Thursday

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will be paying off the mortgages of three North Carolina Gold Star families.

The honorees are the family of Army Sergeant Major Christopher Nelms of Whispering Pines, North Carolina, the family of Army Captain David Clark of Cameron, North Carolina, and the family of USMC Colonel Minter Ralston IV of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller surprised the families on Thursday.

“We are here to celebrate everyday Americans who do amazing things, and there is nothing more amazing than volunteering to serve our country or community," Siller said.

Nelms was injured on June 27, 2018, during a military free-falling training exercise and later died on July 1, 2018, due to his injuries.

Clark died on Oct. 25, 2021, due to an in-line-of-duty vehicle accident.

Ralston died on Aug. 2, 2022, due to an illness attributed to his military service.

These soldiers' homes were left to the surviving family members, and each one has been paid off by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

