'It's literally our lifeline' | USAA gifts new cars to military families in Charlotte

The veterans were all nominated to receive the car. Some local auto body shops also volunteered their time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sargeant James Cline is a two-time Iraqi War combat veteran. Cline and his family have been living without reliable transportation for almost three years.

"I just told my buddy today, as in yesterday, was the day of that chapter of my life and today is the first day of the new chapter of my life," Sargeant Cline told WCNC Charlotte.

A new car, provided by United Services Automobile Association, will change all of that.

"It's literally our lifeline,we live on a 100-acre farm, you get so limited and have to bum rides," he said.

The Clines said it's been hard for them to do everyday things like get food and go to the doctor.

"[I'm] blown away, just amazed it's incredible people care about veterans this much," Sargeant Cline said.

Sergeant Cline was one of 11 veterans to get a new car as part of USAA's giveaway.

"It is awesome, the expression on their faces when they lift the veil off these cars," Gregory Pratt, executive director with USAA Military Affairs & Field Operation, said.

The veterans were all nominated to receive the car. Some local auto body shops also volunteered their time.

"The national autobody mantra is changing and saving lives every day, we think the gift of a reliable transportation to someone in need is a tremendous way to fill that mantra" President and CEO of the National Autobody Council, Bill Garoutte said.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts