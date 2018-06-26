CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Army Veteran Heather Sides was just surprised with a new car after hers broke down earlier this year.

Sides served seven years overseas with two overseas deployments. When Sides returned to the states, she had trouble finding a job. Sides eventually made the difficult and heart-breaking decision to leave her service dog Nana behind to move to Charlotte last year for more employment opportunities.

After joining Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont’s Operation: GoodJobs program, Heather received a career counselor, training in resume building, interview skills and job search strategy, all of which helped her land a full-time job as a retail manager trainee.

With the help of Goodwill, veterans and other support organizations, Heather today has stable housing and most important, is reunited with Nana.

Recently, Sides old truck broke down, so she is totally reliant on public transportation. Sides' new vehicle was provided by Allstate and refurbished by teammates at Caliber Collision-Indian Trail who volunteered their personal time to restore the vehicle.

Over the past five years, Caliber Collision and its industry partners have teamed up to donate more than 200 vehicles valued at nearly $2.6 million.

Meilin Tompkins is a digital reporter for NBC Charlotte -- you can follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC