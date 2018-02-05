CENTRAL TEXAS -- A Central Texas teen skipped the promposal and went straight for the real thing.

Belton High School student Dawson Moore proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Amber Brownlee, in Salado before the couple left for prom on April 21 at the Bell County Expo Center.

While Brownlee's back was turned for a photo, Moore got down on one knee and pulled out a ring. When she turned around, he asked for her hand in marriage.

She said yes!

According to comments Moore made on social media, the two 18-year-olds both work two jobs to support themselves. On her Instagram, Brownlee said her new fiancé saved money from those two jobs to buy her the engagement ring.

Moore told Good Morning America two sets of plans fell through before he successfully proposed that third time.

The pair officially graduates high school in one month.

According to GMA, Brownlee will pursue nursing in college this fall, and Moore will knock out basic courses at a local community college to set the stage for a future degree.

Watch the proposal below.

Promposals are overrated. Let’s do the real thing😎 pic.twitter.com/f31hhHiJx5 — Dawson Moore (@dawsonnn__) April 22, 2018

© 2018 KCEN