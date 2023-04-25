Veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with the Winston-Salem Fire Department

World War II Veteran Jim Lynch celebrated his birthday on April 24.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Happy Birthday Jim Lynch!

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Lynch turned 100 years old on April 24. Fire officials said he received 80 birthday cards wishing him a very happy birthday.

Lynch is a World War II Veteran and served in the heavy artillery unit in the South Pacific.

All Lynch wanted for his birthday was a chance to take a ride in a firetruck, and Winston-Salem Fire delivered.

Take a look!

Happy Birthday Mr. Jim! He turned 100 years old April 24th. He served the heavy artillery unit in the South Pacific in WWII. After serving in the armed forces, he worked at Salem Electric until he retired in 1985. Today was his FIRST ride in a fire truck! #WSFire pic.twitter.com/a0b1yc7iXx — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 25, 2023

