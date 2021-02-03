Woman rescues stray dog after it gets hit by a car in Charlotte

"Arya was crying for help and trying to limp away with her three working legs."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is hoping to get the community's help after she rescued a stray dog who was hit by a car in Charlotte Monday night.

Cullen said the stray dog, whom she's named Arya, ran into the street during rush hour and got hit by a car.

The incident happened when Cullen was on her way with her boyfriend to meet some friends for dinner.

"I passed a church in Mint Hill with what looked like a stray dog running loose in the front," Cullen said.

Cullen said she and her boyfriend turned around to see if there was an owner nearby or if she had on tags that could identify her owner.

After stopping the car, the dog reluctantly approached the two with her tail between her legs.

"He allowed her to sniff him and he snuck some pets in to gain her trust,

Cullen said. "While doing this, he felt for her collar and noticed there were no tags. At that moment, she bolted and he couldn't grab ahold of her."

That's when Cullen said the dog sprinted into the street and was hit by a car.

"Immediately, we heard her screaming for help, saw that her front right leg was flimsy, and blood coming from her head," Cullen said. "People stopped to help and we all scrambled to find a local emergency vet. All the while, Arya was crying for help and trying to limp away with her three working legs. She was in so much pain she lost control of her bowel movements while lying on the street helplessly."

So the pair rushed Arya to an emergency vet.

Cullen said the dog's front right leg is completely shattered, requiring orthopedic surgery, and her front left leg is broken as well, also requiring surgery.

"We were told we had to take financial responsibility for her or she'd be euthanized due to her severe injuries and the fact that we cannot find her owner," Cullen said. "We are committed to saving her life, fostering her until she recovers, and making sure we find her the best loving home...we just need some financial support to do it."