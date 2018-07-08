This is a twist on a story we've heard many times over... a woman was pulled over by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer and took the time to write a thank you note to the officer.

CMPD wrote on their Facebook page that the woman had been pulled over by Officer R. Frazier for driving with an expired an expired tag.

"Throughout the whole process, he was very professional and kind. He gave me a citation and explained what my next steps should be. He asked multiple times if I had any questions and was clearly making sure I knew I understood what the citation was for and how to resolve the issue," the woman wrote.

CMPD even said Officer Frazier offered to close her open gas tank and thanked her for being cooperative.

"He made being pulled over for an expired tag as pleasant as that situation could be,” the woman said.

