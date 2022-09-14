The YMCA of Greater Charlotte and Miracle League teaming up to give children with disabilities a chance to play baseball

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte's Miracle League Field is located at the Keith Family YMCA.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Miracle League of Charlotte is an adaptive sports program that allows kids of all abilities to play baseball.

The program is something the Soares family always wanted their son to be a part of and now want to share their experience with other families looking for a similar option.

Kintay Soars said he has three reasons why he loves being a part of Miracle League Charlotte Baseball.

“Being on first base, hitting the ball out of the part and the theme song," Kintay Soars said.

In 2012, The YMCA of Greater Charlotte and Miracle League teamed up to give children with disabilities a chance to play baseball. The adaptive baseball program ranges from Ages 5 to 99.

Kintay has been a part of the program for four years.

Mom Crystal said it’s an opportunity that has changed her son's life in front of her eyes.

MORE ON WCNC: Area school districts announce new security measures to protect students

“Kintay has been faced with different challenges throughout his growing years and he has not been able to participate in such a great opportunity like this or being able to be on a team that looks like him or sounds like him have those abilities where we encourage them and push forward," Crystal Soars said.

Crystal said his first year was a bit rough because he didn’t know everyone or the expectations of the game.

Flash forward to now she said Kintay’s confidence has skyrocketed and everyone notices.

MORE ON WCNC: Bank of America gifts Atrium Health $10 million for program aimed at reducing health disparities

“Once he got that first year down packed I mean he has become a pure champion to the game he gets really excited when he gets up to bat and they are playing his theme song and he has us sitting us on that sideline cheering for him and rooting for him and it makes us feel good," Kintay said.

To get involved with Miracle League Charlotte Baseball click here.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts