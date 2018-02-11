YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Humane Societies frequently depend on donors for everything from dog food to cat litter. But here at the Humane Society of York county, they also have an emergency medical fund which helps to save lives that of a 10-week-old Shih Tzu puppy named Monkey.

“We had to make a very quick decision on him whether to go into emergency surgery or whether to put him down,” said Liz Ellwood, a veterinarian technician with Carolina Veterinarian Specialists in Rock Hill.

The day Ellwood met this snuggly 3-pound pup was almost Monkey's last. The puppy’s eyes were under so much pressure, they were at risk of bursting. Ellwood says Monkey’s owners were unable to pay for the surgery and brought him in to have him euthanized.

"And I said no we cant do that, so I went ahead and talked to the Humane Society and made some really fast phone calls," Ellwood said.

The Humane Society of York County posted several pictures of the fluffy white puppy to Facebook, with a plea for donations. In just a few short hours, they had raised nearly $1,800 -– saving the pup's life.

"Abandoned pets having a second chance cause they deserve it," said Mary Beth Knapp, Board Chair at the Humane Society of York County. "They give so much love."

Knapp said there was even money left over, which she says will be used toward helping other injured animals.

The no-kill shelter operates almost solely on donations. Everything from dog and cat food to towels to kitty litter is donated. Knapp says they hold several fundraising events each year, but to have donors step up so quickly in the time of need and donate to their Emergency Medical Fund means a lot.

“The medical expenses, that’s really where we tap almost everything we do,” Knapp said.

Knapp is certain Monkey will find a loving, forever home. She said he should be available for adoption within the next several weeks, after he has healed.

Ellwood feels confident he’ll live a happy life, even without sight.

“So, he’ll never be able to see again but they don’t use their eyes a whole lot," Ellwood said. "They use their scent, they use their smell, they use a lot of hearing. And dogs with no eyes adjust really well. They pick up things so quickly and they use their scent a lot more than anything.”

For more information on how you can adopt Monkey, visit https://humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/ or call (803)802-0902.

