CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Justin Parmenter is trying to bridge the gap between his parents and the classroom -- one note card at a time.

At his school's open house a couple of days ago, Parmenter had his students' parents write words of encouragement to their children on a note card.

When a student is having a rough day in the classroom, Parmenter can hand them that note card, and hopefully, give the students the encouragement they need.

"This was an idea I saw on Twitter, which is a great source for professional development for teachers," Parmenter, a 7th-grade teacher at Waddell Language Academy in Charlotte, told NBC Charlotte.

Parmenter said the note cards are for his students, of course, but they're also a great way to make sure the parents are involved in their children's lives inside and outside of the classroom.

"It's common for the school and parents to work in isolation of each other, Parmenter said. "Sometimes we get a little territorial and there are barriers I think."

Parmenter said he hopes the note cards will help his students feel more connected with their parents, even when they're miles away.

"When a student is having a bad day they're feeling disconnected from their support network, regardless of how good your teachers are. For a lot of people, we get the most emotional support from the people we live with," Parmenter said.

