CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte International Airport is holding its first ever kitten cuddle event for passengers waiting to board their flight.

More of the kittens that will be at our #TLCFromCLT Kitten Cuddle today, in partnership with @CMPD_ACC: Baby, T.K. Obi and Candy. We will be educating about Pet Adoption and providing some stress relief. In the Atrium from 9-11 a.m. #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/yUvrdwxu88 — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) August 8, 2018

According to CLT, the kitten cuddle is in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) Animal Care & Control. The kitten cuddle will be held in the atrium.

CLT said ten kittens will be available for cuddling on Tuesday. The airport said this event is also to educate travelers about pet adoption.

There are already more than 30 dogs that make up their canine crew, this is the first time CLT has held a feline cuddling event.

