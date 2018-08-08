CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte International Airport is holding its first ever kitten cuddle event for passengers waiting to board their flight.
According to CLT, the kitten cuddle is in partnership with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s (CMPD) Animal Care & Control. The kitten cuddle will be held in the atrium.
PHOTOS: You can cuddle kittens while waiting for your flight at CLT
CLT said ten kittens will be available for cuddling on Tuesday. The airport said this event is also to educate travelers about pet adoption.
There are already more than 30 dogs that make up their canine crew, this is the first time CLT has held a feline cuddling event.
