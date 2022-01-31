YouDay: How Aretha Franklin teaches us to look within

Coach LaMonte says everything you need to live your best everyday life already exists within you, but it's up to you to awaken it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The queen of soul Aretha Franklin once said, "Sometimes, what you're looking for is already there."

For so many of us, time is wasted looking for answers to lingering questions that we already know the answer to.

Everything you need to live your best everyday life already exists within you, but it's up to you to awaken it. There is nothing that can stop you but you.

Nothing in life can hold you back except the things to which you grant power. It is time to take back your power from the things that have rendered you powerless and adopt a mindset like Aretha that says there is no longer a need to search for anything I already possess.

Now is the time to simply know- what you already know.

-Coach LaMonte

