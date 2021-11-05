YouDay: How Carter G. Woodson teaches us to keep trying

As Coach LaMonte says, not trying is like preparing for a boxing match but never getting in the ring because you have convinced yourself you simply won't win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carter G. Woodson, considered the 'Father of Black History, once said “No man knows what he can do until he tries.” Many of us talk ourselves out of great ideas because we believe we are incapable of carrying them out. You will never know the power within you to conquer unless you place effort into making the desire a reality.

Not trying is like preparing for a boxing match but never getting in the ring because you have convinced yourself you simply won't win. If you don't try how will you ever know what you are capable of?

Not trying will leave you haunted by the ghosts of would've, could've, and should've -- it's time to send those ghosts back to the grave and put your ability to work.

-Coach LaMonte

Follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms @CoachLaMonte. Visit www.coachlamonte.com Music used by permission-© 2021 Ace Livingston Music/www.acelivingston.com

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts