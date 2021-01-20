YouDay: The day my son's (and my) life changed forever

Coach LaMonte shares the emotional story of when his family was called to the doctor for an emergency appointment. The news was worse than he ever imagined.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Dec. 12, 2017, I was walking onto the set of a live talk show I was co-hosting.

I received a call from my wife that the doctor wanted us to report to her office with our 19-year-old son, Kameron, immediately. I told my executive producer I had to leave and I left.

Arriving at the doctor's office, you could imagine the thoughts that were flying through my head. What was the issue? Why are we here? What is wrong with my son?

I remember the three of us sitting there, waiting for the doctor to enter the room. We knew that my son had not been feeling well, but the news we were about to receive ... no one could have imagined.

My son, Kameron, that day, was diagnosed with Stage 2 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

How? Why? Why him? How did cancer touch his body?

As a father, I was distraught, numb and without answers. But with any life event there is a lesson we must learn. That day, and that season of our lives, I would learn more than I bargained for.

Watch the video to see what happened next ... (spoiler alert: my son beat cancer and works on my production crew)