YouDay: The value of being happy

Coach LaMonte shares a story on the power of happiness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tale goes that an old man lived in a village, and the whole village was tired of him. He was always gloomy, constantly complaining, and was always in a bad mood.

The longer he lived, the viler he became and more poisonous were his words.

People did their best to avoid him because his misfortune was contagious.

But one day, when he turned 80, an incredible thing happened. Instantly everyone started hearing the rumor: "The old man is happy today, he doesn’t complain about anything, smiles, and even his face is glowing."

The whole village gathered around the man and asked him, “What happened to you?”

The old man replied, "80 years I’ve chased the meaning of happiness. I discovered the mere joy of life was enough to make me happy -- I became happiness."

-Coach LaMonte

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts