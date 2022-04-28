YouDay: Own the day

Coach LaMonte helps us understand the power of a day and shows us that taking back control of the day is taking back control of your life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I believe everything God created is living. That includes the day that we are experiencing right now.

Today is alive but the question is how you are nourishing the day? Imagine if today could only survive off of your action and completed tasks.

What would the day's nutritional value be?

Some wake up only to waste time, navigating without direction or intention. The day is waiting to be mastered but many of us find ourselves being mastered by it.

It is time to own your day. It is time to take your day back.

Each morning, begin the day with a declaration that you own it. Each day becomes action-oriented and less reaction-oriented. Without action, we wander and wandering makes us vulnerable to inaction.

Make a statement today and put the day in its place.

-Coach LaMonte

