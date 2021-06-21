YouDay: 5 ways to eliminate drama and find happiness

These five tips will help you avoid unnecessary drama that can keep you from achieving your goals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A brand new year is a great time to eliminate drama from your life.

Here are five great ideas to remove any unnecessary drama from your life.

Don't allow negative people, thoughts or actions throw you off your game. Second, rid yourself of anyone or anything that has a motive or agenda to hinder your progression. Removing toxicity is essential to achieving what's set before you.

Next, adjust your attitude and adopt strategies that are right for your life. Remember, your life is not one-size-fits-all, so make choices that outwardly reflect who you want to be.

Fourth, mind your own business. This one can be tough, but remember that if something doesn't concern you, don't concern yourself with it.

Finally, admiration is a self thing this year. Learn to love and appreciate yourself. Stop comparing yourself to others.

If you can learn to do these five things, I am confident you can keep unnecessary drama out of your life.