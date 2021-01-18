YouDay: Everything with breath has a purpose

Coach LaMonte says potential left alone can become potent, great power within which has the ability to haunt if left unattended.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everything with breath has a purpose. Purpose is the reason why something was created. In essence, purpose is the element within any created thing which is the reason and proper usage of a thing created.

For example, if you purchase an appliance within the contents is an instruction manual, the instruction manual is the reason for the appliance's existence and educates on how to properly use the product. This is the purpose. Purpose is the internal manual, created within you, which expresses to the carrier why they were created and instructions on living your most dynamic life.

Potential is the internal qualities or abilities that may be developed and lead to future success or usefulness. These are elements that live within but in many cases lie dormant. Potential is the seed to purpose.

If left unattended or developed it can rot and lead to unhappiness and the inability to function properly in life. Potential left alone can become potent, great power within which has the ability to haunt if left unattended.