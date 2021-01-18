YouDay: How far away is your future?

Coach Lamonte is asking: What are you doing today that will create the future you want for you?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a future that is expecting all of us. This space in time is patiently awaiting us. Awaiting your ideas, strategies, and purpose. In there we will find the thoughts we think today, plans we work towards today, decisions we make today.

The keyword is today! However, in the future, you will also see the results of things you didn't do today. The things you put off. The things you procrastinated on. And you will live with a void, an inner feeling that something in your life is missing. Something in your life is out of place. Have you ever felt that way? Have you ever felt as if there was something missing from your life that should be present? Well, your today can fix your tomorrow.

What are you doing today that will create the future you want for yourself? The future is coming and will be here before you know it. But the future is not this vast array of time in the unknown. The future is not outside of you. The future lives within you. It is within the future you desire is built. It is built by your understanding of wanting more, needing more, achieving more. Now is the time to build the future you want. So what are you going to build?