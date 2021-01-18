YouDay: How to answer personal questions

Coach LaMonte says protecting your mind will protect your life. Protecting your life will protect your future.

There are essentially three types of thoughts: Thoughts that prevent. Thoughts that caution us, or slow us down. Thoughts that grant us full permission to go. At any time each thought we have will fall under one of these categories because each thought requires a responsibility. Each thought needs a specific work to do to direct your life in the direction you desire.

It is important that we take each thought seriously, and any thought that does not align itself with a positive direction in your life must be placed on trial and removed. You have to protect your mind. Protecting your mind will protect your life. Protecting your life will protect your future.