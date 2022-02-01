YouDay: Lessons on our future learned from Paul Robeson

Coach LaMonte says it is your obligation not to be controlled by the things you can control.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paul Robeson once said, "We must realize that our future lies chiefly in our own hands." The future lives within you and you are the one who controls it. Within us, the past, present and future all reside. When the three collide it creates experience, where we learn, apply, and prepare.

You are the controller of your fate. You hold the future, so what will your story say? Pull the future from within and step into it. It is your obligation not to be controlled by the things you can control. And what you control is the future you want.

MORE YOUDAY: How Aretha Franklin teaches us to look within

You don't have to fall victim to a plot to steal your future but take the reigns of your life and position your life and future for ultimate success.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts