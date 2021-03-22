YouDay: Self-discipline will keep your ship from sinking

Have you ever struggled with discipline? Not the discipline of others, but controlling your own thoughts and actions?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is an ancient writing that compares a man lacking self-discipline to a city built without walls.

In ancient days, cities were built with great walls in an effort to keep their enemies from invading. A city without walls is vulnerable to what is unknown and unseen. In those days, guards would stand at the top of the walls of the city to watch for intruders or armies from other lands who would pounce when the city was in a state of peace and unawareness.

Discipline is the key, for both the guards on the wall watching out for distractions, and negative habits that come to throw us off our game.

Now is the time to be transparent. Look at the current state of your life and your self-discipline. Now, ask yourself if you were a city, would you have walls or none? Do you have walls and what guards to you have in place? What boundaries do you have in place to protect you from yourself? Do you find yourself constantly giving in to bad habits and distractions instead of staying the course and getting more done in your day?

The power of asking ourselves questions is we can never lie to ourselves, even if we tried, because the moment the question is asked, we know the answer.

It is impossible to lie to ourselves. It's how we are wired and because we're wired this way, we are fully aware that self-discipline is a key part of our lives.

Create this mental picture: Imagine rowing a boat made out of screen doors. You're rowing and rowing, but getting nowhere. It's because you haven't even left the shore because the boat's already sinking. You're sinking because the water has overtaken you. This is what life can be without self-discipline.

You are sinking into every element that surrounds you. You're subject to everything around you because your lack of discipline exposes you to everything. It's important to set up walls, boundaries that keep distractions and negative habits out of the city that is your life. Everything shouldn't have access to you.

Return to your mind and adopt boundaries that protect you from your greatest enemy, an undisciplined you!