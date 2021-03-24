YouDay: Your life is built by the words we speak

If you look at the state of your life, can you connect the words you say to what you've seen?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are our words and our words reflect the life we are willing to live. Many of us have no idea how our words have created the world we've made for ourselves.

The life that exists for you today is built by the words you have spoken. If you want to understand your life, understand your words because your visible life is built by your audible sound.

It's time for us to stop randomly speaking words and taking no responsibility for what we're saying. It's as if we cut off our ears and let our mouths dominate our lives. You cannot allow your words to dominate your life. You must dominate your life with your own words.

Now, think about this: Have there been moments in your life you felt you were wandering without direction? I believe it's these moments we're under the possession of past words guiding us toward the thing we once spoke. The initial desire of every word has become visible. Just as sperm seeks out an egg to possess, your words look for an environment to possess.

Words are an audible expression of your mind and are subject to your leading.

I believe there are words you spoke many years ago, circling you to come to pass. Hovering over your head, these words are seeking the opportune time to manifest in your life. That is why we must listen to our minds before releasing our words from our lips.

Your words are creating space so expect something to change every time you speak. Watch out for your life by watching your words.