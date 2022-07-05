YouDay: 3 points to living a successful life

Coach LaMonte gives us 3 points we can use to help us be successful in life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three power points to living a well-defined life.

1. Never fear learning more about yourself. This will awaken awareness of what it is you want in life.

2. Have a clear perspective of your goals, and your passions, and stay focused.

3. Contentment is a foe, not a friend. So many become content, serving a life that doesn't serve them back.

You know that there is more but are unaware of how to get more- so you settle. Why settle for a life you are not happy living. Now is the time to grab hold of the life that pleases you most.

In life, you can get what you want but you have to WORK to get what you want. Whatever you want in life also wants you. Let the merging begin.