YouDay: A husband, a wife, and their space

Coach LaMonte says we just need to let people be great, more often than not.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A husband and wife were in the kitchen preparing dinner. The wife was cooking as the husband stood next to her.

For every small thing, the wife did the husband would chime in with criticism or instruction.

As she cooked he said, "If you don't watch it it will burn. The fire is too hot. Turn down the heat, too much oil...if you don't turn it over now you will ruin it."

The wife grew frustrated and turned to her husband and said, “I know what I’m doing.”

“Of course you do, darling,” the husband replied. “I just want you to know the feeling I get when I’m driving, and you’re beside me chirping away."

The moral of the story: ” Sometimes people need space to do the things they are good at without our opinion.

