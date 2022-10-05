YouDay: A lesson from the gold rush

Coach LaMonte says we need to keep digging to really strike gold.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the gold rush, a man used all his savings to purchase a plot of land and equipment to mine for gold. For several months he dug and dug and yet had not struck gold, and this led to greater frustration.

One day he decided to quit and sold the land and his equipment to another man who resumed mining where he left off. The new miner decided to dig deeper, determined to find his prize.

His effort paid off- there was gold only three feet away from where the first miner stopped digging before he quit.

There are times the work becomes too difficult, tedious, or tiresome–but often, you’re closer than you may think, and if you dig just a little deeper, you're going to find your gold.

