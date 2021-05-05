YouDay: A little leaven in our lives can helps us along the way

Coach LaMonte shows us how a little leaven in our lives can do big things.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yeast is a powerful substance.

A small measure mixed with flour and water will cause the whole mixture to rise. There’s an old saying, "a little leaven will leaven the whole lump".

This is a profound principle that can be applied to our everyday life. Sometimes it is the little things that can complicate the whole matter. It is small amounts of the wrong thing that can destroy what is good.

Let's turn the table on ourselves for a moment. How many little habits, that you consider to be harmless, are standing in your way preventing you from taking ownership over your life.

What I have come to know is the little things in secret will hold your big life hostage.

Take time to assess your life and get rid of anything that will spoil the vine of destiny that you are working towards.

Some things are just not worth your energy.