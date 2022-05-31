YouDay: A story about ice cream

Coach LaMonte's story today shows even the smallest kind thought produces a reward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy entered a diner and sat at a table. A waitress approached the table.

The boy asked "How much is an ice cream sundae?"

"50 cents," replied the waitress.

The little boy pulled out a number of coins and began to count.

"How much is a dish of plain ice cream?" he asked.

The waitress, growing impatient, said with aggravation, "35 cents."

The little boy again counted the coins. "I’ll have the plain ice cream," he said.

The waitress brought the ice cream, put the bill on the table and walked away. The boy finished the ice cream, paid the cashier, and departed.

The waitress then proceeded to wipe down the table and was saddened by what she discovered a tip of 15 cents. This proves that even the smallest thought is the greatest reward.

