YouDay: A story about shoes

Is it time to let go of some things in your life? Coach LaMonte says you should reflect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man sat close to an open window on a train as it traveled through the country side. Opening up a box of expensive brand new shoes, the train hit a sharp corner, and one of the shoes he was holding fell out the train window.

A nearby traveler felt sad for the man when all of the sudden he threw the other shoe out of the window. Seeing this, the traveler asked, "Why did you throw the other shoe out the window?"

The man explained, “No matter how expensive the pair of shoes were, the remaining one is useless to me, so why not throw out the other shoe so whoever picks them up will have a brand new pair?”

There are things in your life you are holding on to that are of no value. Don't you think it's time you separate yourself from those things?

