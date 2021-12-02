YouDay: The power of personal responsibility

Do you find yourself making up stories to avoid taking responsibility for your actions? There's power in owning up to what you've done.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How many times have you made up some outlandish story to get yourself out of a sticky situation?

I've been there, and I can only imagine I'm not alone. The problem with so many of us is that we make up stories, never taking full responsibility of the event that actually got us into the stickyTaT situation in the first place.

I encourage you to take full responsibility the first time because when we lie, we become enslaved to the world of untruth. Once it takes root within, it builds upon the false narrative we created. We must be willing to face the truth, accept the consequences and learn the lesson.

If this becomes a way of life can we imagine how much we can avoid? Remember, taking full responsibility the first time will silence the questions that come from mistruths.