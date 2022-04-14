YouDay: An amendment to the Golden Rule

Coach LaMonte says you also need to teach others how you want to be treated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The great Golden Rule: do unto others how you would have them do unto you. This is a powerful rule of life, but an amendment must be added: do unto others so that you teach them how to do unto you.

People will treat you the way they believe you want to be treated, and how they see you affects how they treat you. Self-treatment will create a pattern in life of what you are willing to accept from others.

Simply, if you don't love you, why would anyone else be forced to love you? We must teach people how we are to be treated, and if people don't get the memo, those people should not share our space. If they can't respect the golden rule it's time to rule them out.

Be bold; it's you we are talking about.

