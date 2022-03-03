YouDay: The scars anger leaves behind

Coach LaMonte has a powerful reminder about anger's long-lasting effects.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There once was a little boy who had a very bad temper. His father decided to hand him a bag of nails and instructed him every time he lost his temper to hammer a nail into a fence.

The first day, the boy hammered 37 nails. Gradually he began to control his temper and the number of nails decreased. Finally, the day came when the boy didn’t lose his temper at all. Sharing this news with his father he was then instructed to remove a nail from the fence for each day he kept his temper under control.

Eventually, the fence was free from every nail he originally hammered. Though the nails were gone, the holes were present.

Anger leaves a hole in the soul of those we love. When you say things in anger, they leave scars that will forever be remembered.