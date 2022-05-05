YouDay: Back to the future?

Coach LaMonte wants us to focus on reality and allow today to eventually become the past

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are times we wish we could jump into Doc Brown's Delorean and travel back in time to correct some of the mishaps we faced.

Well, unfortunately, to my knowledge, time travel doesn't exist. But if it did, would you go back in time? And if so, what would you change?

Understand that yesterday has already been written and can't be added to. As great as it would be to go back in time, we can never be confident that the things we would change would actually change our current circumstances.

Your past is what has formed who you are today and simply going back in time will alter your current state. So instead of focusing on fantasy, how about we focus on reality and allow today to eventually become the past we are confident we got right?

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.