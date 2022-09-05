YouDay: Be with builders, not breakers

Coach LaMonte sorts people into two groups: people who build others up, and people who break them down.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is time to separate yourself from people who desire to remain in places you are growing away from.

There are two classifications of relationships: Builders and Breakers. Builders are people who add value to your life and help you expanding beyond limitations. Breakers are people who come to break off pieces of you only for their own benefit.

Let the separation begin.

I know that for some of you, cutting off those relationships can be a difficult task, but my friend it is necessary for your next level to begin. Not everyone is called to your next season because many will not be able to handle the success that is coming your way.

Surround yourself with builders and leave the breakers behind.