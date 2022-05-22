YouDay: Becoming emotionally unavailable to others

Coach LaMonte says you must no longer allow other people's drama to be your drama.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of you have become a mailbox receiving the problems everyone in your life is facing.

You have made yourself emotionally available to others and it is causing you to lose sight of yourself.

You have enough to focus on each day and having to concern yourself with the drama of others is not one of them. Starting today when people attempt to mail you their drama, simply stop opening it.

It is time for you to make yourself a priority. You have done all you can for some but it's time for them to find the answers to their own problems.

You must no longer allow their drama to be your drama. So when their mail comes, return it to sender.

You can follow Coach LaMonte on all social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

