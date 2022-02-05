YouDay: Being busy isn't healing

Coach LaMonte asks: is this healing you're working on? Or is it distraction?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — I used to think that as long as I was busy I didn't have to feel any mental or emotional pain from my past. I was coping by remaining distracted.

Distractions have a way of pressing down pain because we are not ready to face the pain. This could be the reason why we are sometimes constantly on the run, going from one thing to the next, because the moment we stop we are reminded of the experience we are too exhausted to face.

Now is the time to end distractions and start the healing process. The longer you press down your pain without facing it, the longer rob yourself of the opportunity of walking in the newness of life.

It's time to let the healing begin.

