YouDay: Berry Gordy teaches us to focus on our futures

As Coach LaMonte says, there is more to you than just this moment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary music executive Berry Gordy once said “There aren’t enough people who care about the future...They are too busy worrying about today and what they can grab now." You are the creator of your future which lives within -- but if you are only living for the present, what can you offer the future living within?

This is the moment we must build up our emotional, intellectual, and spiritual banks for peace and contentment. So many people live to grab what they can but have difficulty holding on to what they've grabbed.

There is more to you than just this moment. Where you are currently will one day become the person you remembered. But the coming person is the person that needs you now. Don't let them down.

-Coach LaMonte

