YouDay: The blank sheet and the dot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As you looked closely at the piece of paper in the video what did you focus on? Many of you focused on the black dot in the middle of the page. But how many of you focused on the rest of the page? The black dot distracted you from seeing the entire page which also existed. The black dot was the focal point because to some it was the most obvious. Just because its obvious doesn't mean that that was all the paper had to offer. There was more to it but one part stole the show.

This is how many of us look at life. We only see the dark moments making them the center of our lives. In many cases this is all we see. We rarely see what could be if we only changed our focus.There's more room to draw the life you want. The dark moments happened but you won and you are still standing. Those moments could have destroyed you but they didn't. That is an indication that you must now focus on the other areas, the unwritten, untouched areas of your life because there is more story to be told. So pick up your pen and write your next chapter.