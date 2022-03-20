YouDay: Breaking generational curses

Coach LaMonte explains that though its important to take personal responsibility for our actions, some things are out of our control.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — My intention is to not spook you out but there is such thing as generational curses.

Many of the things you are doing in your life or encountered from this life, is sometimes not a fault of your own, but the lineage you came from.

Now it doesn't mean that you don't take responsibility for your actions but an explanation as to why you sometimes do the things you do.

I discovered personally there were things manifested in my life that came from my father. Perceived as negative- I went to war to rescue my life from its damaging grip.

Today, confront the negative patterns but first acknowledge how they got there and emerge from them by choosing to be the genuine you. Break the curse; you deserve you.